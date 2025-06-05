Griffith Delivers Remarks on House Floor to Commemorate 81st Anniversary of D-Day, National D-Day Memorial and Bob Slaughter

Thursday, June 5, 2025 – The United States of America will commemorate the 81st anniversary of D-Day on Friday, June 6.

Ahead of the anniversary, U.S. Congressman Morgan Griffith (R-VA) addressed Congress on the House floor to bring attention to the National D-Day Memorial and the story of one of its founders, Bob Slaughter. Click here or below to watch Congressman Griffith’s remarks:

BACKGROUND

In 2023, Congressman Griffith announced that the U.S. Department of Interior’s National Park Service (NPS) inducted Bedford County, Virginia, into its American World War II Heritage Cities Program.

Bedford County is the only World War II Heritage City in the Commonwealth of Virginia.