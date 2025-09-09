Griffith Delivers Remarks on SWVA Public Safety Communications

Tuesday, September 9, 2025 – U.S. Congressman Morgan Griffith (R-VA), member of the House Committee on Energy and Commerce Subcommittee on Communications and Technology, participated in a hearing entitled “Public Safety Communications in the United States.”

Following the hearing, Congressman Griffith issued the following statement:

“For many rural communities, like those in Southwest Virginia, lack of access to secure public safety communications systems hampers community response efforts. I will continue to advocate for solutions that secure and improve rural community access to these systems.”

Congressman Griffith’s questions and remarks during the hearing can be seen here or below.

BACKGROUND

This July, Congressman Griffith was named to the Subcommittee on Communications and Technology. He is serving his first term on the Subcommittee.

Congressman Griffith previously waived onto a Subcommittee on Communications and Technology hearing to advocate for greater access to broadband in the Ninth District. In 2024, he pressed an official from the National Telecommunications and Information Administration (NTIA) and encouraged approval of Virginia’s Broadband Equity, Access and Deployment (BEAD) program submitted by Governor Youngkin.

Congressman Griffith is a member of the Next Generation 9-1-1 Caucus.

Entire footage of today’s hearing can be found here.