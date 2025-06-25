Griffith Discusses SWVA Electric Grid Challenges, Votes to Strengthen Electric Grid and Advance Power Plant Reliability Act of 2025

Wednesday, June 25, 2025 – Congressman Morgan Griffith (R-VA), member of the House Committee on Energy and Commerce, participated in a markup hearing to advance several energy-related measures. His bill to help keep baseload power plants online, H.R. 3632 the Power Plant Reliability Act of 2025, was favorably reported by the Committee.

Congressman Griffith’s remarks on his bill can be found here.

BACKGROUND

The Power Plant Reliability Act of 2025 amends Section 207 of the Federal Power Act to allow a Regional Transmission Organization (RTO) or a state Public Utility Commission to petition the Federal Energy Regulatory Commission (FERC) to issue an order to keep a power plant open and allocate costs for fixing a reliability issue.

Congressman Griffith has long held concerns about the early retirement of Virginia’s and regional electric power plants, including the impacts on electric bills in Southwest Virginia.

Congressman Griffith’s recent e-newsletter on blackouts and brownouts can be found here.

In the 119th Congress, Congressman Griffith is serving his first term as chairman of the House Committee on Energy and Commerce Subcommittee on Environment.

Following the Environmental Protection Agency’s June announcement proposing rollbacks of power plant rules, Congressman Griffith issued his support in a statement.

Congressman Griffith serves as Co-Chair of the Congressional Coal Caucus.