Griffith: Epperly to interview for parole

Convicted murder Stephen Matteson Epperly will be interviewing for parole again in April, according to Commonwealth’s Attorney Justin L. Griffith.

“Today, I was informed that convicted murderer Stephen Matteson Epperly will be interviewing April 25, 2024, for parole from the Virginia Department of Corrections. While our office cannot prevent the parole request from happening, a Commonwealth’s Attorney’s Office can choose to object to an inmate’s early release from their sentence,” Griffith stated in a press release today.

Griffith continued, “When the Virginia Parole Board announced the denial of his parole in July of 2021, I gave our community my word I would be ready to fight his next attempt at parole and that time has arrived. We will never forget Gina Hall and we are always conscious of what her family continues to endure.

“For those that need a reminder: over 40 years ago a jury of his peers recommended he spend the rest of his life in prison and just like I did in 2021, I will be objecting to this parole release as well. However, this time I am asking that the public join me in voicing their opposition to his release from incarceration.

“If you are a resident of the Commonwealth of Virginia and you believe Stephen Matteson Epperly should serve his life sentence as the jury recommended, please join me in voicing your opposition to his parole. Please draft a letter to the Virginia Parole Board and tell them how this case has affected you then and how it does now. I will make sure to present these letters when I speak to the Virginia Parole Board.”

Griffith noted letters should be sent to his office by April 14. Mail them to:

Justin L. Griffith

Commonwealth’s Attorney

240 North Jefferson St.

Pulaski, VA 24301