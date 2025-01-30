Griffith Statement on DCA Crash

Thursday, January 30, 2025 – An American Airlines passenger jet collided with a U.S. Army Black Hawk helicopter when attempting to land at Ronald Reagan Washington National Airport on Wednesday night, January 29. U.S. Congressman Morgan Griffith (R-VA) issued the following statement:

“Last night’s crash at Reagan Airport involving more than 60 passengers and crew members is an unfathomable tragedy.

“I join the country in mourning the loss of life as a result of this national tragedy. My prayers are with the families and loved ones of those impacted.

“I commend Secretary of Defense Pete Hegseth for quickly launching an investigation into what happened, and I thank all the first responders, including those in Virginia, who rushed to the scene and battled wintry conditions during their rescue efforts.”