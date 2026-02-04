Griffith Statement on Harmful Spanberger Executive Action

Wednesday, February 4, 2026 – Virginia Governor Abigail Spanberger signed Executive Directive 1, directing the Commonwealth’s law enforcement agencies to terminate any and all Section 287(g) agreements. This order threatens the work of Virginia State Police and the Virginia Department of Corrections to cooperate with federal law enforcement to keep Virginia communities safe.

U.S. Congressman Morgan Griffith (R-VA) issued the following statement:

“Law enforcement officials are important public safety servants in Virginia’s Ninth District. A core function of their mission is to protect Virginia communities, and I believe cooperation between local, state and federal officials helps accomplish that goal.

“I believe Governor Spanberger’s action to terminate 287(g) agreements directly undermines this goal and potentially pits local communities, state law enforcement and federal law enforcement against each other. This creates danger for all involved.

“This executive directive can be seen as encouraging behaviors and actions that obstruct federal law enforcement!

“Because the public safety needs of our communities are in Virginia’s best interest, I urge Governor Spanberger to rescind this harmful executive directive.”