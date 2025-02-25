Griffith Statement on House Passage of Budget Resolution

Tuesday, February 25, 2025 – The U.S. House of Representatives voted and passed a budget resolution, H. Con. Res. 14 – Establishing the congressional budget for the United States Government for fiscal year 2025 and setting forth the appropriate budgetary levels for fiscal years 2026 through 2034. This budget resolution now heads to the U.S. Senate for consideration.

Following passage of the budget resolution, U.S. Congressman Morgan Griffith (R-VA) issued the following statement:

“Contrary to bombastic scare tactics by Congressional progressives and their political allies, today’s vote on a budget resolution does not result in blocking Virginians’ access to health care, canceling social security benefits or taking food away from starving kids.

“This budget resolution lays out a blueprint for Congress to deliver on President Trump’s agenda. This blueprint will set the stage to secure our borders, save tax cuts that provide relief to Ninth District families, and unleash American energy dominance.

“I supported the budget resolution to pave the way for a conservative agenda and deliver for Ninth District communities.”