Griffith Statement on House Passage of SAVE Act

Wednesday, July 10, 2024 – The U.S. House of Representatives passed H.R. 8281, the Safeguard American Voter Eligibility Act, also known as the SAVE Act. The legislation seeks to promote election integrity by preventing non-citizen voting in the United States. U.S. Congressman Morgan Griffith (R-VA) issued the following statement:

“Non-citizen voting dilutes the voting power of American citizens and erodes public trust in our elections.

“I supported the SAVE Act because I am concerned about illegal immigrants being able to vote in jurisdictions where non-citizen voting is allowed. New York City and Washington, D.C., are two cities that have entertained allowing non-citizen voting in local elections.”

BACKGROUND:

Congressman Griffith introduced this Congress H.R. 4460, the NO VOTE for Non-Citizens Act of 2023, seeking to ensure only eligible American citizens may participate in federal elections. The bill withholds some federal dollars that go to localities that allow non-citizens to vote in their elections.