Griffith Statement on Letter to USDA for Swift Disaster Aid

Friday, October 4, 2024 – Congressman Morgan Griffith (VA-09) and Congresswoman Kat Cammack (FL-03) and other Members of Congress sent a letter today requesting the United States Department of Agriculture swiftly approve disaster aid for farmers and others affected by Hurricane Helene.

“Today, I co-signed a letter to the United States Department of Agriculture (USDA) led by Representative Cammack (FL-03) requesting a variety of swift disaster aid to help farmers affected by Hurricane Helene. The letter specifically asks the USDA to send more Farm Service Agency personnel to affected areas, work with local entities to collect accurate rainfall data, and provide block grants to states for hurricane relief.

Many of the farmers in Virginia’s Ninth District have been devasted by Hurricane Helene and expedited relief for them is critical. As I have traveled around the district to assess the damage, I have talked with and seen firsthand the damage and devastation of crops, livestock, buildings, and fences.

Getting the resources and assessments needed to provide relief as quickly as possible to these farmers is paramount to rebuild their farms and continue the work they do. I will continue working to help farmers rebuild their farms, and this is a critical first step.

I hope all farmers and counties devasted by Hurricane Helene recover as soon as possible.”