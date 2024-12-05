Griffith Statement on National Christmas Tree Lighting Ceremony Featuring Ninth District Tree

The National Christmas Tree Lighting Ceremony took place in Washington, DC. The Christmas tree in this year’s ceremony was delivered from the Mount Rogers National Recreation Area in Grayson County, Virginia.

“For many, in addition to the religious significance of this holiday, part of the Christmas season is the Christmas tree,” said Griffith. “The selection of a tree from Grayson County for this year’s National Christmas Tree Lighting Ceremony is a significant recognition of our region’s contributions to the Christmas season.

“The entire Ninth District has a right to celebrate this occasion, as it puts on display one of the region’s commodities for the entire nation to see.”

According to the National Park Service, the 30-foot Red Spruce tree was transported to the White House on November 15. The National Tree Lighting Ceremony took place at the Ellipse of President’s Park.