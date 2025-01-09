Griffith Statement on National Law Enforcement Appreciation Day

PICTURED: Rep. Griffith with Governor Youngkin, Attorney General Miyares and other elected officials alongside members of the Smyth County Sheriff’s Office. One of their own, Hunter Reedy, lost his life in the line of duty in August of 2024. A ceremony was held to honor Reedy at the SWVA Criminal Justice Training Academy.

Thursday, January 9, 2025 – The United States of America celebrates January 9, 2025, as National Law Enforcement Appreciation Day. U.S. Congressman Morgan Griffith (R-VA) issued the following statement:

“The Ninth District has many dedicated law enforcement professionals who work tirelessly to protect their communities. Today, let us recognize those individuals, and I pray that God cast a watchful eye over their noble service to the citizens of the Commonwealth.”