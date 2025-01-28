Griffith Statement on OMB Memo
Tuesday, January 28, 2025 – In response to a memo submitted by President Trump’s Office of Management and Budget (OMB), U.S. Congressman Morgan Griffith (R-VA) issued the following statement:
“The White House’s OMB issued guidance via memorandum that agencies temporarily place a pause, to the extent permitted by law, on grant, loan or federal financial assistance programs that are implicated by seven of President Trump’s Executive Orders.
“This temporary pause does not apply to every single federal assistance program, and any program that provides direct individual assistance is not subject to the temporary pause.
“This temporary pause is meant to give agencies time to identify and review these programs and ensure compliance with law. This is a prudent review by the new Trump Administration to be careful stewards of taxpayer money.
“I will closely monitor this situation to see which specific programs are subject to this temporary pause.”
Julie Pope
January 28, 2025 @ 3:41 pm
This is completely unacceptable. You are allowing him control of funds that Congress has already allocated. Where are the checks and balances? He needs to be impeached immediately!!!
Don Sisson
January 28, 2025 @ 3:46 pm
This isn’t necessary to do. This is hurting your constituents. You need to take action. Have a spine and stand up against him. We didn’t elect you to roll over like a kicked puppy.
Kathy Ribbens
January 28, 2025 @ 4:11 pm
Please make a stand to fight the chaos and disregard for the health and well being of the citizens of this country. The confusion and hurt is not necessary. Leadership needs to do better than this. Please step up and stand for what is true, good and noble.
Bonnie Zare
January 28, 2025 @ 4:43 pm
We do not know yet whether Meals-on-Wheels for elders will be impacted. Please clarify.