Griffith Statement on OMB Memo

Tuesday, January 28, 2025 – In response to a memo submitted by President Trump’s Office of Management and Budget (OMB), U.S. Congressman Morgan Griffith (R-VA) issued the following statement:

“The White House’s OMB issued guidance via memorandum that agencies temporarily place a pause, to the extent permitted by law, on grant, loan or federal financial assistance programs that are implicated by seven of President Trump’s Executive Orders.

“This temporary pause does not apply to every single federal assistance program, and any program that provides direct individual assistance is not subject to the temporary pause.

“This temporary pause is meant to give agencies time to identify and review these programs and ensure compliance with law. This is a prudent review by the new Trump Administration to be careful stewards of taxpayer money.

“I will closely monitor this situation to see which specific programs are subject to this temporary pause.”