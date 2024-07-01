Griffith Statement on SCOTUS Immunity Ruling

In a 6-3 decision, the U.S. Supreme Court ruled that presidents have immunity for official acts. In response to this decision, U.S. Congressman Morgan Griffith (R-VA) issued the following statement:

“As we have seen over the last few years, former President Trump has been a target of the U.S. Department of Justice for acts which appear related to his official duties. The decision reached today by the U.S. Supreme Court makes it clear to everyone, even the Justice Department, what most of us in the legal profession have always believed to be true is that official actions of the president of the United States are immune from prosecution!

“As opposed to settling scores in court, it is my hope that Special Counsel Jack Smith does not go forward with these cases.”