Griffith Statement on SCOTUS Immunity Ruling
In a 6-3 decision, the U.S. Supreme Court ruled that presidents have immunity for official acts. In response to this decision, U.S. Congressman Morgan Griffith (R-VA) issued the following statement:
“As we have seen over the last few years, former President Trump has been a target of the U.S. Department of Justice for acts which appear related to his official duties. The decision reached today by the U.S. Supreme Court makes it clear to everyone, even the Justice Department, what most of us in the legal profession have always believed to be true is that official actions of the president of the United States are immune from prosecution!
“As opposed to settling scores in court, it is my hope that Special Counsel Jack Smith does not go forward with these cases.”
Walter viers
July 1, 2024 @ 9:02 pm
It was not necessary for all the other presidents before Trump. The court system should be the ones to decide if he is guilty with a jury. Not by judges that not neutral. The Republicans are not the republicans that I grew up respecting. That includes the one making this statement He Knowes Better.
Rebecca Scheckler
July 2, 2024 @ 2:49 pm
there is no witch hunt. Trump has broken the law. Noone should be above the law.
Mike Barbour
July 3, 2024 @ 7:42 am
The Constitution provides limited immunity to members of Congress through the Speech and Debate Clause. The Framers of the Constitution chose not to provide any form of immunity to the President. For 235 years, no President or ex-President had asserted that the immunity now created by the Supreme Court existed.
Larry Rogers
July 3, 2024 @ 9:30 am
From the fact that the Democrats lost to Donald Trump, they didn’t let up on the man from the day of his inauguration.
Likewise, the Democrats of today are not like the ones that were respected in the 40s and 50s. Both parties spend more time bashing each other’s candidates than addressing the welfare of the people.
Vicki Ogle
July 3, 2024 @ 11:58 am
Trump does not deserve to hold the highest office. He has broken the law and everyone is aware. He should pay the price for his mistake like anyone else would. Other people can’t find any sort of job especially a decent one nor should he.