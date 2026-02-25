Griffith Statement on State of the Union Address, Governor Spanberger Rebuttal

Tuesday, February 24, 2026 – U.S. President Donald Trump delivered his State of the Union address in the U.S. Capitol. Following the President’s remarks, Virginia Governor Abigail Spanberger delivered the Democratic Party’s rebuttal.

In response to the night’s remarks, U.S. Congressman Morgan Griffith (R-VA) issued the following statement:

“Trump policies helped cool Biden-Harris inflation, lower energy costs and grow the U.S. economy! I support Republicans’ progress to clean up the mess made by the Biden-Harris economy which Governor Spanberger supported.”

“Further, the direction of state policy remains a concern for many in Virginia’s Ninth District. I will continue working my absolute hardest to ensure federal policy helps deliver relief for working families, rural communities and patients.”

BACKGROUND

Earlier this week, Congressman Griffith announced Connect Health + Wellness CEO Marcus Stone as his guest for the State of the Union address.