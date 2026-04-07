Griffith Statement on U.S.-Iran Ceasefire

Tuesday, April 7, 2026 – According to U.S. President Donald J. Trump, the United States of America has agreed to a two-week ceasefire with the Islamic Republic of Iran. The two sides will work out a 10-point proposal and allow for the opening of the Strait of Hormuz.

In response to this news, U.S. Congressman Morgan Griffith (R-VA) issued the following statement:

“President Trump is to be commended for reaching a ceasefire agreement with Iran. Thanks to the great efforts of U.S. armed forces, Iran has been crippled and has been forced to the negotiating table.

“I support negotiations that lead to Iran never having nuclear capabilities.

“Also, I am praying for the Americans who gave their lives for their country and for their families. Their service is to be commended.”