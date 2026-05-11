Griffith to Support Slain Ninth District Officer, Statement on National Police Week

Monday, May 11, 2026 – The United States of America observes National Police Week from May 10, 2026, through May 16, 2026. As part of the weeklong observance, officers killed in the line of duty will be honored. This includes Virginia Department of Corrections Officer Jeremy Hall, who was killed by an inmate attack in November 2025. U.S. Congressman Morgan Griffith (R-VA) issued the following statement:

“Officer Hall served the North River Correctional Center in Independence, Virginia, with professionalism, integrity and courage. Ninth District communities and Virginia law enforcement continue to grieve his tragic loss and honor his service.

“In DC this week, Congress will vote on a resolution that memorializes Officer Hall and all law enforcement officers who died in the line of duty in 2025. Their names will also be added to the National Law Enforcement Officers Memorial Wall, where Officer Hall’s contributions to the Virginia Department of Corrections and his local communities will be forever honored.

“The Ninth District of Virginia is served by dedicated law enforcement professionals. They meet a variety of challenges, support safe communities and work for our protection. On this National Police Week, I thank Ninth District law enforcement officers and their families for their sacrifices.”

BACKGROUND

Congressman Griffith’s Extension of Remarks in the Congressional Record that honors Officer Hall can be found here.

This week, the U.S. House of Representatives plans to vote on a series of bills to honor and help law enforcement agencies: