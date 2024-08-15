October 22, 1942

August 12, 2024

Grover Woodrow (Woody) Ayers Jr., 81, of Dublin, passed away unexpectedly on Monday August 12th at Roanoke Memorial Hospital.

Woody was born on October 22,1942 to Grover Sr. and Pauline Ayers in Radford, Va., but grew up in Ramp, W.Va.

He graduated from Sandstone High School in 1960, and then enlisted in the US Army, volunteering for Airborne School and Special Forces. Sergeant Ayers served with distinction in Vietnam with the Fifth Special Forces Group as a demolitions specialist and earned several decorations.

After the Army, Woody went to work at the Radford Arsenal in the Hazards department and then later helped open the Volvo Truck plant. He later returned to the Radford Arsenal and worked as the Supervisor of the Calibration Lab until his retirement in 1998. After retirement he spent his time golfing, fishing and hunting.

Woody was preceded in death by his father, Grover W. Ayers Sr.; mother, Pauline Shaffer Ayers; and sisters Barbara Carol Ayers and Lila Ann Ayers.

He is survived by his brothers, Monty Ayers and Ranny Akers; son, Grover W. Ayers III (Anittra); daughter, Michelle Ayers (John Robertson); grandchildren, Jesse Perez (Juan), Able Loredo, and Brian Loredo; and great grandchildren, Rosa Perez & Roque Loredo.

He is also survived by his girlfriend Brenda Weeks who is going to miss his great humor and their many daily phone calls.

The family will receive guests for visitation starting at 12:00 on Monday August 19th and the funeral will begin at 2:00 at the Mullins Funeral Home & Crematory in Radford, Va.

In lieu of flowers please consider donating to the Pulaski County Humane Society.

The Ayers family is in the care of Mullins Funeral Home in Radford. www.mullinsfuneralhome.com