Grundy man killed in ATV accident

Virginia State Police is investigating a fatal all-terrain vehicle crash that occurred Saturday at 6:50 p.m. on Route 641 in Buchanan County.

A 2020 Kawasaki KRT800F all-terrain vehicle was heading northbound on Route 641 when the vehicle went off of the right side of the road, struck a tree, and then went down an embankment.

The driver, Johnny Casey, 60, of Grundy, Va., was transported to an area hospital where he died of his injuries.

The crash remains under investigation.