Habitat for Humanity of the New River Valley mourns the death of former U.S. President Jimmy Carter

By James Drader, Executive Director

Habitat for Humanity of the New River Valley

Christiansburg – Habitat for Humanity of the New River Valley joins the world in mourning the death of former U.S. President Jimmy Carter and joins observances around the world to remember his life service. He and Rosalynn Carter served as Habitat for Humanity’s most famous volunteers over the 35 years they helped to build affordable housing with the organization.

“We are deeply saddened by President Carter’s passing, and our prayers are with Mrs. Carter and the rest of the Carter family,” said Jonathan Reckford, CEO of Habitat for Humanity International. “President and Mrs. Carter began volunteering with Habitat for Humanity near their home in southwest Georgia, soon bringing worldwide attention to the need for decent and affordable housing. We are grateful for the incredible impact the Carters have had on Habitat and on the families who have benefited from their shining example. The Carters put Habitat for Humanity on the map, and their legacy will live on in every family we serve around the world.”

After leaving the White House, the Carters sought out meaningful ways to continue their commitment to social justice and basic human rights. They first volunteered with Habitat for Humanity in Americus, Georgia, near their home of Plains, in March 1984. Later that same year, the Carters joined Habitat volunteers in New York City’s Lower East Side to renovate an abandoned building in partnership with families in need of affordable housing. That trip marked Habitat for Humanity’s first Jimmy Carter Work Project (later renamed the Jimmy & Rosalynn Carter Work Project). Each year since then, the Carters have volunteered with Habitat to build or improve houses alongside homeowners in communities across the United States and around the world. President Carter also served as a member of the organization’s board of directors from 1984-1987.

“I think every human being has within himself or herself a desire to reach out to others and to share some of our blessings with those who are in need,” President Carter has said. “What’s opened up that avenue for me and my wife and hundreds and thousands of others is Habitat for Humanity. It makes it easy for us to reach out and work side by side with the homeowner who’s never had a decent house, perhaps. I haven’t been on a Habitat project that I wasn’t thrilled and inspired, and wept.”

Inspiring millions over the last three decades, President and Mrs. Carter have worked alongside more than 104,000 volunteers across the U.S. and in 14 countries to build, renovate and repair 4,390 homes. Since its founding in 1976, Habitat has served more than 46 million people around the world.

In 2016, Habitat named President and Mrs. Carter as the inaugural Habitat Humanitarians for their extraordinary dedication to service in alignment with Habitat’s vision of a world where everyone has a decent place to live.

Habitat for Humanity will be celebrating President Carter’s life of service with local observances. To learn more or to share a tribute, visit habitatnrv.org.

Photos and videos of President and Mrs. Carter volunteering with Habitat for Humanity are available at habitat.ngo/cwpphotos.

About Habitat for Humanity of the New River Valley

Habitat for Humanity of the New River Valley serves Montgomery, Giles, Floyd, Pulaski counties, and Radford City. We are part of a global, nonprofit housing organization that seeks to eliminate substandard housing by constructing, rehabilitating, and preserving homes. Our mission is grounded in Christian principles, and we welcome volunteers and supporters from all backgrounds.

About Habitat for Humanity

Driven by the vision that everyone needs a decent place to live, Habitat for Humanity began in 1976 as a grassroots effort on a community farm in southern Georgia. The Christian housing organization has since grown to become a leading global nonprofit working in local communities across all 50 states in the U.S. and in more than 70 countries. Families and individuals in need of a hand-up partner with Habitat for Humanity to build or improve a place they can call home.

Habitat homeowners help build their own homes alongside volunteers and pay an affordable mortgage. Through financial support, volunteering or adding a voice to support affordable housing, everyone can help families achieve the strength, stability and self-reliance they need to build better lives for themselves. Through shelter, we empower. To learn more, visit habitat.org.