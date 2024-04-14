Harold Clayton Rupe, age 82 was called home by our heavenly father on Saturday, April 13, 2024 at the Roanoke Memorial Hospital.

Harold was preceded in death by his father, Charlie Basil Rupe, his mother Eunice Cecil Rupe Turpin, his wife of 35 years Jewel White Rupe, his first grandson Trey Parris and his brother Elwood Rupe of Draper.

He is survived by his son, Curtis Rupe of Roanoke, Virginia and his daughter Cindy Rupe of Christiansburg, Virginia and grandson Seth Parris of Christiansburg.

Harold was a 1960 graduate of Pulaski High School. In 1964 Harold went to work for United Parcel Service and enjoyed 31 years of employment with them. He retired from UPS in 1995.

Prior to Harold’s passing, he had requested no funeral service. Respecting his wishes he will be laid to rest at Highland Memory Gardens in Dublin.

In lieu of flowers, the family asks that donations be made in Harold’s name to The American Cancer Society.

