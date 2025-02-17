Head Coach Brent Pry announces Philip Montgomery as offensive coordinator

Former Tulsa head coach brings more than two decades of experience to Blacksburg

BLACKSBURG — Virginia Tech Football announced Monday the hiring of Philip Montgomery as its new offensive coordinator. Montgomery brings a wealth of experience as a head coach and play-caller.

Montgomery’s impressive resume spans over two decades in the collegiate ranks, including head coaching experience at the University of Tulsa (2015-2022) and offensive coordinator stints at Auburn, Baylor and Houston. Known for his innovative offensive schemes, Montgomery has consistently developed high-powered offenses and mentored elite quarterbacks, including Heisman Trophy winner Robert Griffin III, Bryce Petty and Case Keenum. He most recently served as the co-offensive coordinator for the Birmingham Stallions, where he helped lead the team to a 2024 UFL Championship.

Virginia Tech head coach Brent Pry expressed his enthusiasm about Montgomery joining the staff:

“Philip Montgomery is one of the most respected offensive minds in college football. His ability to develop quarterbacks and build explosive offenses will be instrumental in our continued growth as a program. Philip’s experience as both a head coach and a coordinator will help us maximize our talent and put our players in the best position to succeed.”

During his eight-year tenure as head coach at Tulsa, Montgomery led the Golden Hurricane to four bowl games and guided the program to its first-ever appearance in the American Athletic Conference championship game in 2020. His offense set an NCAA record in 2016, becoming the first team in FBS history to feature a 3,000-yard passer, two 1,000-yard rushers and two 1,000-yard receivers in the same season.

“I’m honored to join Virginia Tech and work alongside Coach Pry and this outstanding staff,” said Montgomery. “The tradition of Hokie football, combined with the passion of its fan base, make this an exciting opportunity. I look forward to implementing an aggressive, balanced offensive attack that puts our players in a position to thrive.”

Montgomery spent seven seasons at Baylor (2008-2014), including three as the offensive coordinator for the Big 12 powerhouse. The Bears posted 10 or more wins in three of his last four seasons, including 11 victories in both 2013 and 2014. In 2014, Baylor produced an 11-1 record and a No. 4 ranking in the Associated Press poll.

For four straight seasons with the Bears, Montgomery called plays for an offense ranked among the nation’s best. In 12 games in 2014, Baylor’s 581.3 yards per game and 48.8 points led the nation. The Bears also led the nation in total offense in 2013 (618.8 ypg) and ranked second in both 2012 (572.2) and 2011 (587.1). Baylor’s passing attack ranked among the top five in the country each of those years. Montgomery was a 2013 finalist for the Broyles Award, given annually to the nation’s top college football assistant coach.

For three straight seasons, each with a different quarterback, Montgomery’s pupils earned All-America honors. In 2013, Bryce Petty threw for 4,200 yards and 32 touchdowns, finishing seventh in the Heisman Trophy voting and earning unanimous Big 12 Offensive Player of the Year honors. Under Montgomery’s guidance, Nick Florence threw for a school-record 4,309 yards in 2012 and was named an honorable mention All-American by Sports Illustrated.

As backfield coach in 2011, Montgomery coached two All-Americans—Heisman Trophy winner Robert Griffin III and future NFL draftee Terrance Ganaway, who set Baylor single-season records for rushing yards (1,566) and rushing TDs (21). Baylor’s offense set or tied 101 school records en route to a 10-3 record and a memorable 67-56 Alamo Bowl win over Washington. Montgomery was selected as the National Offensive Coordinator of the Year by Rivals.com and was named Quarterback Coach of the Year by FootballScoop.com.

Montgomery spent five seasons coaching the offensive backfield at Houston, serving as co-offensive coordinator in 2006 and 2007. In the 2007 regular season, Houston ranked fourth nationally in total offense (513.1), 10th in rushing offense (239.9), 17th in scoring offense (36.3) and 27th in passing offense (273.2).

A native of Eastland, Texas, Montgomery earned his degree from Tarleton State University where he was a four-year letterman. He and his wife, Ashli, have two children, Cannon and Maci.

The hiring will be effective at the conclusion of the University’s standard employment process.