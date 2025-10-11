Henry Gilroy Aitchison, of Allisonia, Virginia, died in the care of his closest loved one, Ann McFarland, on October 8, 2025.

Henry was born in Glendale, California in 1941, and as a young man he made his way to Virginia to get to know his mother’s relatives in Grayson County. He loved her family and the Appalachian Mountains, so he never left Southwest Virginia. He met Ann at a crafts fair at the Fine Arts Center in Pulaski County.

Henry enjoyed a lifetime of creative pursuits including woodworking, political cartooning, sailboat building, sail-making, drum and stringed instrument making, watercolor painting, furniture making, auto mechanics, house maintenance and improvement for himself and his friends, archery and bow-making.

He was an avid outdoorsman who loved boating, hiking, and cycling. He raced bicycles for one season when he lived in California. It brought a big smile to his face when he reported that he led the pack for one circuit in one race. He was as good a loser as he was a winner.

Henry had a degree in biology from UCLA, and his love of the natural world was keen. He observed and noted the habits of the local birds and their calls and their songs. He learned about the plants around his home and knew which ones he could use for medicine or for projects. For example, he made rope/cordage from dogbane and cattail fibers.

Henry had a 2-year degree in electronics from New River community college. His interest in electronics never waned.

For about a decade, Henry served as a para-educator in the Pulaski County School System, working both at Pulaski County High School and at Pulaski Middle School. Henry loved that job. He respected and loved the students in his care. He saw the best in them and always worked to help them develop their talents. He was rewarded by their sincere affection and their efforts to always do their best. He particularly enjoyed how humorous his students were. He often had a funny story to tell after school. His joy in those relationships always lit up his face.

Henry will be remembered by many friends and family who love and respect him for the man that he was. His family is hoping that he has run into Jane Goodall in the afterlife, and that they are enjoying the chimpanzees together. He is dearly missed by so many. Please consider giving a gift in Henry’s memory to Humane World for Animals.

A private remembrance for family and friends is being planned for the Spring.

To sign Henry’s online guestbook, visit www.bowerfuneralhome.com