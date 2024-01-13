May 1, 1940 – January 12, 2024

Herbert Dean Scott, 83, passed away Friday, January 12, 2024, at his home in Radford. He was a U. S. Air Force veteran and retired from the Radford Army Ammunitions Plant. He was preceded in death by his parents, Robert Lewis, Jr. and Elizabeth Agnes Reed Scott; and his wife, Linda Scott.

Survivors include his sister, Darlene Nelson; brother, Harvey Scott (Mary); nephews, Kevin Thompson (Laura), James Thompson (Tab), and Woody Nelson (Jennifer); and many other relatives and friends.

The family would like to thank Medi-Home Hospice caregivers Josie, Amy and Cody, and nurse Wanda Smith.

The family will receive friends from 10 until 11 a.m. on Monday, January 22, 2024, at the Mullins Funeral Home in Radford. Graveside services will follow in West View Cemetery with Rev. Robert Morris officiating.

The Scott family is in the care of Mullins Funeral Home & Crematory in Radford, Virginia

