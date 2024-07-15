Hillsville man dies in I-81 crash

Virginia State Police is investigating a fatal motorcycle crash that occurred Sunday (July 14, 2024) at 3:52 p.m. on Interstate 81 southbound at the 48-mile marker in Smyth County. Virginia State Police is investigating a fatal motorcycle crash that occurred Sunday (July 14, 2024) at 3:52 p.m. on Interstate 81 southbound at the 48-mile marker in Smyth County.

A 2020 Harley Davidson Road Glide was heading southbound on Interstate 81 when the motorcycle went off the left side of the interstate, striking a guardrail.

The driver of the motorcycle, Carl L. Coe, 36, of Hillsville, Va., was thrown from the vehicle and died at the scene. He was wearing a helmet.

The crash remains under investigation.