From Pulaski County

Sheriff’s Office

On Tuesday, April 2, 2024 at approximately 8 p.m., Pulaski County Sheriff’s Office personnel responded to a disturbance call in the 4800 block of Lee Highway in the Dublin area.

Upon arrival, units located a deceased male identified as 25-year-old Chad O. Pennington of Hiwassee.

This is believed to be an isolated incident.

At this time no further information will be released as this is an ongoing investigation.