Hokies fall to fourth-ranked Duke 72-58 Saturday afternoon

Tech set for open date before heading to NC State Feb. 7

Hokiesports.com

BLACKSBURG – Virginia Tech dropped to 16-7 and 5-5 in the ACC after a 72-58 loss to No. 4 Duke on Saturday despite a 20-point effort from Amani Hansberry.

Hansberry carried the offensive load in the first half, ending with 11 points and three-for-three from downtown. He would go on to sink another triple, tying his career high in made three pointers.

Blue Devil star big man Cameroon Boozer took over the game, scoring 24 points, grabbing eight boards and dishing out five assists.

In the second half, the Hokies tightened up defensively, limiting Duke to just 43% after starting 62% from the field in the first half. Efforts from Jailen Bedford and Ben Hammond, who each had 12 and 11 points, respectively, cut the lead to six late in the half. However, a late five-minute scoring drought for Tech allowed the Blue Devils to extend their advantage.

GAME NOTES

• The starters for Virginia Tech were Neoklis Avdalas, Ben Hammond, Jailen Bedford, Tobi Lawal and Amani Hansberry.

• Lawal was a ball hawk tonight, tallying three steals, which is a new career-high.

• Hansberry hit his first four shots from deep, tying a career high in threes.

UP NEXT

The Hokies’ next contest will come on Saturday, February 7 at NC State. That game will tip at 1:30 p.m. and can be seen on The CW.