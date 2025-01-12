Hokies hold off Cal rally to win, 71-68

Hokiesports.com

BERKELEY, Calif. — Reserve Jaydon Young scored 14 points, Tyler Johnson recorded a double-double and Virginia Tech withstood Cal’s rally and beat the Golden Bears 71-68 on Saturday inside Haas Pavilion.

Johnson scored 11 points and grabbed 12 rebounds, and Brandon Rechsteiner and Mylyjael Poteat each scored 12 points for the Hokies (7-9, 2-3), who entered the game having lost three of their past four.

Andrej Stojakovic scored 24 points and reserve Jeremiah Wilkinson scored 14 points for Cal (8-8, 1-4).

Stojakovic’s 3-point attempt to tie it with two seconds left rimmed out to end the game.

The Hokies took a commanding 42-23 halftime lead before Cal went on to outscore the Hokies 26-7 at one point in the second half and cut the deficit to 58-55 on Stojakovic’s 3-pointer with 7:22 remaining. Cal forged a tie at 58, but Tobi Lawal responded with a 3 and the Hokies led for the remainder.

Rechsteiner’s jump shot with 13:25 left before halftime gave the Hokies a 15-4 lead. Virginia Tech led 23-9 at the midway point of the first half and 31-17 with five minutes left before the break. The Hokies extended the lead to 42-23 by intermission, shooting 61.5% (16 for 26). Cal was 1 for 18 to start the contest.

The Bears and Hokies met for just the second time and the first time in more than 30 years. Cal beat Virginia Tech 68-59 on Nov. 30, 1991, in the Central Fidelity Holiday Classic consolation game in Richmond, Virginia.

Tech returns to the east coast to host NC State on Wednesday at 7 p.m. inside Cassell Coliseum. ESPNU will televise the ACC matchup.