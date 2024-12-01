Hokies keep the Commonwealth Cup

BLACKSBURG – Virginia Tech football celebrated senior night in style, securing a 37-17 victory over in-state rival Virginia to cap off the 2024 regular season. With the win, the Hokies not only retain the Commonwealth Cup for the fifth consecutive year and a point in the Smithfield Commonwealth Clash but also clinch bowl eligibility, extending their season into December.

Redshirt freshman quarterback William “Pop” Watson III spearheaded the Hokies’ offense with a standout performance. Watson threw for 254 yards, including three completions of over 40 yards. His biggest highlight came in the first quarter with a 66-yard touchdown strike to Jaylin Lane, marking Virginia Tech’s longest passing touchdown of the season. Lane finished as the Hokies’ top receiver, hauling in four catches for 91 yards. Watson also connected with Da’Quan Felton on a 42-yard reception and Ali Jennings on a 40-yard play, showcasing his ability to stretch the field.

The Springfield, Massachusetts native added to his impressive day with his first collegiate rushing touchdown, a five-yard scamper. Watson ended the game with 58 yards on the ground. Bhayshul Tuten led all rushers with 124 yards, highlighted by a 6-yard touchdown on the opening drive and a game-sealing 58-yard sprint for his second score late in the fourth quarter.

Kicker John Love also played a pivotal role in the victory, contributing nine points on three field goals. His longest kick of the day, a 44-yarder, helped keep the Hokies in control throughout the contest.

Defensively, Virginia Tech was relentless, led by Antwaun Powell-Ryland. The senior defensive lineman sacked Virginia quarterback Tony Muskett three times. Powell-Ryland’s season total now stands at 16 sacks, tying him for third-most in program history. Lineman Cole Nelson also recorded a sack for a five-yard loss, while Josh Fuga and Jason Abbey teamed up for a fourth-quarter takedown, forcing another seven-yard setback.

The Hokies’ secondary made its mark with two interceptions. Safety Jaylen Jones picked off a pass in the first quarter and returned it 27 yards, his third interception of the season. In the fourth quarter, cornerback Mansoor Delane secured his fourth pick of the year to stifle any hopes of a Cavalier comeback.

With a balanced attack on both sides of the ball, the Hokies delivered a memorable performance for senior night, cementing their dominance in the Commonwealth Clash and extending their season.

With the Hokies’ sixth win of the season, they are now bowl-eligible. Sign up to be the first to know when tickets go on sale.

