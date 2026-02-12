Hokies knock off Clemson 76-66 for second ranked victory of the season

Jailen Bedford’s 23-point night leads Tech to victory

BLACKSBURG – The Virginia Tech men’s basketball team secured a much-needed victory over No. 20 Clemson 76-66 Wednesday night on the road at Littlejohn Coliseum. Tech stands at 17-8 (6-6) heading into the final six games of the regular season.

The Hokies received major contributions early and often from grad student Jailen Bedford who opened the game by scoring the team’s first eight points. By the halftime break, his tally was up to 16 and the Hokies held a seven-point advantage. Tech had closed the half on an 11-2 run to regain the lead from the Tigers and then extend it and were buoyed by Tobi Lawal who made two 3’s in the half, his first game this season with multiple makes from beyond the arc.

In the second half, Clemson made a quick run to cut the lead to two points, but that was as close as they would come as the resilient Hokies bunch kept their poise. Bedford’s free throws at the 15:45 mark gave the Hokies a 10-point lead for the first time.

Down the stretch, the Hokies used clutch free throw shooting to close out the game as the squad didn’t miss including going 12-12 in the second frame.

Tech shot better than 50%, made 11 3’s and outrebounded the Tigers en route to a second victory over a ranked opponent this season.

GAME NOTES

•The starters for Virginia Tech were Neoklis Avdalas, Ben Hammond, Jailen Bedford, Tobi Lawal and Amani Hansberry for the fourt straight game.

•Tech won a road game against a ranked opponent for the first time since Feb. 2, 2019 (at NC State).

•The Hokies made all 13 of their free throw attempts, with 12 coming in the second half.

UP NEXT

The Hokies will return home to Cassell Coliseum on Saturday, February 14 for a 2 p.m. tip against Florida State. Coverage will be available on ACCN.