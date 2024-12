Hokiesports.com

Matchup will take place on Friday, Jan. 3 at 7:30 p.m. ET on ESPN

Virginia Tech football will play in the Duke’s Mayo Bowl against Minnesota on Friday, Jan. 3 at 7:30 p.m. ET at Bank of America Stadium, marking Tech’s 36th all-time bowl berth.

The Hokies (6-6, 4-4 ACC) and Golden Gophers (7-5, 5-4 B1G) have never faced each other before previously.