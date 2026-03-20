Hoos Clear First Hurdle in NCAA Tournament

In a Midwest Region game in Phialdephia, No. 3 seed UVA outlasted No. 14 seed Wright State, 82-73, on Friday afternoon to advance to the NCAA tournament’s second round

By Jeff White (jwhite@virginia.edu)

VirginiaSports.com

PHILADELPHIA — As the second half progressed Friday afternoon (March 20), the volume kept rising inside Xfinity Mobile Arena. Virginia couldn’t shake Wright State, and many members of the crowd loved it. They wanted to witness a first-round upset in the NCAA men’s basketball tournament, and so they cheered everything that went the Raiders’ way.

“Everybody loves a Cinderella story, underdog story,” UVA forward Devin Tillis said.

The Cavaliers made sure there was no happy ending for Horizon League champion Wright State. Led by senior swingman Jacari White, who finished with a season-high 26 points, Virginia pulled away in the final five minutes and secured an 82-73 victory.

“Can’t say enough good things about Wright State,” UVA head coach Ryan Odom said. “They played lights out. They gave us everything that we could handle throughout the game.”

UVA (30-5), the No. 3 seed in the Midwest Region, advances to face No. 6 seed Tennessee (23-11) in the second round Sunday.

For the Wahoos (30-5), the win was their first in the NCAA tournament since April 8, 2019, when they defeated Texas Tech in the national championship game. It did not come easily.

No. 14 seed Wright State (23-12) led by five at halftime, and the Hoos didn’t go ahead to stay until the 4:07 mark of the second half, when the 6-foot-3 White, who was runner-up in voting for ACC Sixth Man of the Year, scored on a drive to make it 71-70. That was part of an 11-0 run capped by White’s final 3-pointer.

“Just really proud of the way that our guys fought throughout the game,” said Odom. “Certainly, the second half was key for us: locking in on defense and really contesting and making things as hard as we could possibly make them.”

When the Cavaliers went ahead 67-61 on two free throws by forward Thijs De Ridder with 8:18 to play, it seemed they might be headed to a comfortable win. But the Raiders answered with nine straight points, “and we were reeling a little bit,” Odom said.

The Hoos regrouped, though, and their late-game execution proved too much for Wright State.

“I thought our guys did a nice job in that moment of rallying and finding a way to focus on what the task at hand was,” said Odom, who’s in his first season at Virginia.

In a game in which the Cavaliers shot 50% from 3-point range and 51.9% overall, no one shined brighter for them than White, a graduate student making his first appearance in the NCAA tournament.

“Jacori basically saved the game for us,” De Ridder said.

White, a transfer from North Dakota State, hit 10 of 12 shots, including 6 of 8 from beyond the arc. His six treys match the program record for the most in an ACC tournament game. (London Perrantes made six 3-pointers against Syracuse in 2016).

“It feels good knowing that I can have a performance like that and help us win a game,” White said. “It’s a lot of our first time being here, and I know, for it being my last year, I didn’t want for it to end so early. I love this group of guys that I’m with right now.”

White’s previous season high was 25 points. That came on Dec. 5 in Charlotte, N.C., where White hit all seven of his 3-point attempts in a win over Dayton.

“I feel like I had the same mindset in the Dayton game as I did today,” White said. “I just really didn’t want to lose today.”

His marksmanship no longer surprises his teammates. “There have been a lot of games like that where Jacari’s just making big-time shots,” freshman center Johann Grünloh said. “He’s a big-time shooter, and that’s what we need from him.”

Unlike White, Wright State forward Michael Imariagbe is not considered a big-time outside shooter, but he stunned UVA with his long-range accuracy Friday.

Coming into the NCAA tournament, he’d attempted only six 3-pointers all season, with one make. But Imariagbe went 5 for 9 from beyond the arc against Virginia.

“Props to him,” Tillis said. “He made a lot of big plays tonight, a lot of 3s.”