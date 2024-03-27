Hope Smith Palmer, age 92, formerly of Draper, Virginia, passed away peacefully in her sleep on Sunday, March 24, 2024, at Sunrise Senior Living in Metairie, LA.

Born April 2, 1931, in Draper, Virginia, she was the daughter of the late Chris Smith and Blanche Crockett Smith. In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her husband, Peyton A. Palmer, son, Richard Allen Laird, brother, Lloyd (Dorothy) Smith, and sister, Sheila (GC) Archer.

She was a member of Draper’s Valley Presbyterian Church and a member of the Republican Women’s Club.

She is survived by her

Sister – Treva Tolley-Littleton, CO

Daughters – Kathy (Dwight) Bowen-Plains, MT, Marian (Anthony) Repice-Waretown, NJ,

Connie (Rob) Porretta- Kenner, LA

Six grandchildren, eight great-grandchildren and numerous nieces and nephews

The family wishes to thank the staff of Sunrise Senior Living and Passages Hospice for their dedicated care and compassion.

Funeral services will be 11:00 AM – Wednesday, April 3, 2024 at the Draper’s Valley Presbyterian Church, Draper, Virginia with burial to follow in the church cemetery.

Visitation will be one hour before service time at the church.

Bower Funeral Home, Pulaski is handling the arrangements for the family.