I-81 bridge work closes Exit 89B ramps in Pulaski County

SALEM – As part of an ongoing bridge project on northbound Interstate 81 at Exit 89B (Pulaski), ramp closures with a detour will be in place in Pulaski County.

Beginning this evening, the Exit 89B on-ramp from Draper Valley Road to northbound I-81 and the Exit 89B off-ramp from northbound I-81 onto Draper Valley Road are closed.

Drivers can use Exit 94 (Pulaski) to get onto or to exit from northbound I-81. A signed detour will be in place to route traffic.

Motorists should use Route 11 to Draper Valley Road to reach northbound I-81 at Exit 94. Northbound I-81 traffic heading to Pulaski can use Exit 94B on to Route 99.

