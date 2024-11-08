Ricky “Rick” Allen Burch, age 64 of Pulaski, died early Saturday morning, November 2, 2024, at Mountain Laurel Rehabilitation and Nursing in Rural Retreat. Rick was born on December 15, 1959, in Radford, and was the son of the late Lula Mae Burch-Simmons. He was raised by his grandparents, Nevel Burch and Birdie Burch. He was an avid sports enthusiast, loving baseball and football! He was a building contractor until his good health was interrupted by a stroke. His loving wife Pam Turner Burch was by his side until his death. Rick and Pam were long-time members of the First United Methodist Church in Pulaski.

In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by his brothers, David Burch, Bobby Burch and Ralph Burch.

He is survived by his wife; Pamela Turner Burch of Pulaski: a sister: Joyce Burch (Jimmy) Hurst of Newbern: nephew; Scott Hurst and niece Stephanie Crigger, and niece Shannon Okn.

The family will have a private service at the funeral home, and burial will be in Oakwood Cemetery. There will be no public visitation.

