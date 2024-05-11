Ila Montgomery Marshall, age 94 of Pulaski passed away Friday, May 10, 2024 at the Mountain-Laurel Nursing Home in Rural Retreat, Virginia. Born April 18, 1930 in Floyd, Virginia she was the daughter of the late Raymond & Jenny Montgomery. She was also preceded in death by her husband Calvin Marshall, brother Glen Montgomery and daughter Regina Underwood.

Ila is survived by her

Daughter – Vanessia Cox – Pulaski

Grandchildren – Brandy Cox – Ft. Chiswell and Brandon (Whitney) Alley-Dublin

Great Grandchildren – Dylan Alley, Riley, and Conner Alley

Sister – Elva Dalton – Dublin

Funeral services will be held 1:00 PM – Tuesday, May 14, 2024 at the Bower Funeral Home-Chapel, Pulaski with Pastor Don Sizemore officiating.

Burial will be private.

The family will receive friends one hour before service time Tuesday at the Funeral Home.

Bower Funeral Home-Pulaski is handling the arrangements for the family.