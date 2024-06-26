Investigation continues in Carroll shooting

The investigation remains ongoing by the Virginia State Police Bureau of Criminal Investigation’s Wytheville Field Office into a fatal officer-involved shooting that occurred Monday afternoon (June 24, 2024) at approximately 1:04 p.m. The investigation remains ongoing by the Virginia State Police Bureau of Criminal Investigation’s Wytheville Field Office into a fatal officer-involved shooting that occurred Monday afternoon (June 24, 2024) at approximately 1:04 p.m.

At approximately 12:53 p.m., a Virginia State Police trooper attempted to stop a Toyota Tacoma that was traveling on Route 58 near Glendale Rd. in Carroll County. The Toyota refused to stop for the trooper and a pursuit was initiated. The purpose for the traffic stop was in relation to an ongoing criminal investigation by the Twin County Regional Drug Task Force.

The driver, Christopher J. Martin, 46, was wanted on five outstanding felony indictments handed up by a Carroll County Grand Jury on June 17, 2024: Possession of a Schedule I/II narcotic; Possession of a Schedule I/II narcotic with the intent to distribute; Distribution of 28 grams or more of methamphetamine; Possession of a firearm while in possession of a Schedule I/II narcotic; and Possession of a firearm by a convicted felon. Martin had no established address.

The pursuit ended at Route 58 and Wild Turkey Lane, after law enforcement were able to contain the suspect vehicle.

Martin discharged a firearm. A task force officer and a state trooper returned fire. State police immediately requested EMS to respond to the scene.

Martin was transported to Twin County Regional Healthcare in Galax, where he died. His remains were transported to the Office of the Medical Examiner in Roanoke for examination and autopsy.

State police recovered a firearm from inside the Tacoma.

No law enforcement were injured in the incident.

Once the investigation is completed, state police will turn its investigative findings over to the Commonwealth’s Attorney for final review and adjudication.

In accordance with state police policy, the trooper has been placed on administrative leave pending the outcome of the ongoing investigation.