Ivanhoe woman dies in single-vehicle crash on I-81 in Wythe County

Virginia State Police is investigating a fatal single vehicle crash that occurred on Friday (May 16, 2025) at 11:35 p.m. on Interstate 81 northbound at the 73-mile marker in Wythe County. Virginia State Police is investigating a fatal single vehicle crash that occurred on Friday (May 16, 2025) at 11:35 p.m. on Interstate 81 northbound at the 73-mile marker in Wythe County.

A 1998 Mazda B-Series truck was heading northbound on Interstate 81 when it went off of the left side of the road, overcorrected, went off of the right side of the road, and overturned.

The driver, Desiree M. Dalton, 46, of Ivanhoe, Va., was ejected from the vehicle and died at the scene. Dalton was not wearing a seatbelt.

The crash remains under investigation.