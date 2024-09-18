Jack Summers Surber, age 75, of Salem (formerly of Pulaski), passed away peacefully Sunday morning, September 15, 2024. He was born on April 23, 1949 in Pulaski, and was the son of the late Lillian Pauline Blevins Surber and the late Earl Summers Surber.

Jack is survived by his sons, Brent Surber (Jeff) and Cory Surber (Lauren); his grandchildren, Ryker Surber and Hudson Surber; his long-time partner, Robin Erickson, and her children and grandchildren; his sister, Brenda Edwards (Steve); his sons’ mother, Donna Surber; and his beloved bulldog, Winston.

Jack was the consummate craftsman and BMW enthusiast, who loved nothing more than being surrounded by family, tackling a home or auto project, watching a UVA or VT football game and/or enjoying a bourbon (or two).

The family will hold a celebration this fall to commemorate Jack’s life in remembrance of what he meant to them and his community.

In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to American Cancer Society and/or Good Samaritan Hospice. Online condolences may be sent to the family by visiting www.seaglefuneralhome.com. Arrangements by Seagle Funeral Home, Pulaski. 540-980-1700.