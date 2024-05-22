James Edward Davis Sr., age 77 of Pulaski, passed through the Heavenly Gates on Monday May 20th, 2024. He is proceeded in death by his parents, Robert “Red” and Edith Jones and his brother Billy Clyde Davis. Jim is survived by his beloved wife of 54 years, Cynthia Lee Davis; his two sons, James “Jamie” Edward Davis Jr., and Billy Robert Davis; his two granddaughters, Ashley Adkins and Ana Alexander; his five great – grandchildren, Saje, Stella, Magnolia, Hayden and Amity; his two sisters, Cookie Johnston and Vickie Gray; his sister in-law, Kathaleen Linkous, along with many other family members and friends.

Jim was a well-respected man. All who knew him thought highly of him. Over-all, Jim was a family man. He lived for the love of his life, his wife, and was holding her hand until the end, as he let go. His two sons are 19 years apart and in each of them he has bestowed aspects of himself that they will carry on with them. His granddaughters are and forever will be “Pawpaw’s girls”. His great-grandchildren brought light to his eyes and a smile to his face. His sisters he kept close and loved dearly. This is what he leaves behind, his legacy and mark on the world. We will carry him with us in our hearts and he will continue to live on through all the great memories made. Jim was an amazing man, who lived a simple but good life. He is so loved and will be forever missed. May he rest easy and in peace.

Per Jim’s request, there will be no funeral service.

In lieu of flowers, expressions of sympathy may be made in the form of donations to the St. Jude Children’s Research Hospital P.O. Box 1000 Dept. 142 Memphis, TN 38101-9908.

Online condolences may be sent to the family by visiting www.seaglefuneralhome.com Arrangements by Seagle Funeral Home, Pulaski. 540-980-1700