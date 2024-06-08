James Edward “Jim” Daugherty, Sr. and James Edward “Jimmy” Daugherty, Jr.

James Edward “Jim” Daugherty, Sr. passed away April 27, 2023, in Springfield, VA. Born in North Carolina on August 31, 1949, Jim completed high school in Northern Virginia. A longtime resident of Radford, VA, Jim was a retiree of the Radford Army Ammunition Plant. He was a member of the Henry Clay Masonic Lodge in Dublin and numerous related organizations for many years and enjoyed his involvement with them all. Jim was known for his sharp mind and memory, generosity, sense of humor, and unparalleled storytelling ability.

Jim leaves behind his mother, Ella Daugherty, of Springfield, a sister, Wendy Daugherty, brothers Boyd and Jeffery Daugherty, a niece and nephews, and many dear friends. A memorial service will be held Monday, June 10, 2024 at 2:00 p.m. at Seagle Funeral Home with Masonic burial rites. There is no visitation.

Radford resident James Edward “Jimmy” Daugherty, Jr., 54, of Radford, VA, passed away peacefully at home on Sunday, October 1, 2023. He was born on May 23, 1969, to the late James E. and Donna Reed Daugherty.

Jimmy grew up in Christiansburg, VA, and graduated from Christiansburg High School. He attained a black belt in taekwondo and was known as a kind soul with a subtle sense of humor and a lifelong love for animals. He is survived by his grandmother, Ella Daugherty; maternal aunt and uncle Joyce and Lonnie Slaughter; paternal aunt and uncles Wendy, Boyd, and Jeffery Daugherty; and several cousins, among them his devoted friend and caregiver, Sheree’ Madison.

Jimmy’s family expresses their sincere appreciation to good friends Elmer Mottesheard, Pat and Gary Sparks, and to Megan, Kim, Norman, Sherri, Zeb and other staff members of Medi Hospice of Pulaski who went above and beyond with his care, and to Seagle’s Funeral Home for all they have done.

Memorial Services for JIMMY will be held held Monday, June 10, 2024 together with his father’s service beginning at 2:00 p.m. at Seagle Funeral Home. There will be no visiting.

Online condolences may be sent to the family by visiting www.seaglefuneralhome Arrangements by Seagle Funeral Home, Pulaski. 540-980-1700