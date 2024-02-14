James “Jimmy” Logan Chitwood, Jr., age 69 of Pulaski, passed away peacefully on Saturday, February 10, 2024, at Carrington Place in Daleville. Jimmy was a devoted father, brother, uncle, Pulaskian, Elk, and friend.

He was born in Pulaski, Virginia on October 12, 1954 to the late Dr. James Logan Chitwood and the late Bonnie Jean Painter Chitwood. Jimmy was a proud member of the Pulaski High School Class of 1973 and went on to attend Randolph-Macon College, then Ferrum College, where he played tennis and earned an associate’s degree in 1976. He finished out his education at Emory and Henry College, graduating from there in 1978 with a Bachelor’s Degree in History.

Jimmy then returned home to the New River Valley to help his father manage farm land in Wythe County, in particular, the farm at the Major Graham Mansion, where Jimmy also lived for a number of years and hosted numerous friends and visitors for lively times. After selling the Major Graham Farm and other real estate, Jimmy continued his farming endeavors, helping to work cattle and land for Dr. James Hylton.

When health challenges sidelined Jimmy and his farming career, he worked as a real estate agent with Century 21 Hometown Realty for 18 years. After his career as a relator, Jimmy began caregiving for those in need of some extra assistance. It was during this time that Jimmy developed a special friendship with the late Dr. John Johnston. Jimmy concluded his working years at Martin’s Pharmacy where he delivered not only medicine but smiles to numerous Pulaski residents.

Jimmy also found a sense of pride and purpose as a member of the Pulaski Elks Lodge, #1067, joining the Lodge in September of 1993, following in his father’s footsteps. He rarely missed a Lodge meeting and served an extraordinary 12 terms as the Lodge’s Exalted Ruler. Jimmy also proudly served as the District Deputy Grand Exalted Ruler for the Southwest Virginia District. He was also the Sergeant at Arms for the Virginia Elks Association and he also served as the State Youth Director and was active in organizing and championing the Hoop Shoot Competition, not only for Pulaski County Schools but schools throughout Virginia. Jimmy was also a board member for the Friends of the Pulaski Theatre for a number of years, helping in a number of roles to get the Theatre and its performances up and running.

Family members left to cherish his memory include: his daughter, Elizabeth Logan Chitwood, son-in-law, Patrick “Rick” Newlun, sister, Pam Chitwood Moore, brother-in-law, Gene Moore, and niece, Maia Logan Moore, along with numerous loving cousins. Others that will mourn his loss include his Pulaski childhood friends, his college friends, his Elks friends, Karen Largen and her daughters, Kelly and Amy, and many Pulaski residents along with all of those who were fortunate to cross paths with him.

A celebration of life will be held on Saturday, March 9, 2024 at 2 pm at the Pulaski Theatre in Downtown Pulaski. A reception will immediately follow in the Pulaski Elks Lodge where family and friends will gather.

In lieu of flowers, the family requests donations be made in Jimmy’s honor to the Elks National Foundation Scholarship Fund.

Arrangements handled by Seagle’s Funeral Home, Pulaski, Virginia.