James “Jimmy” Logan Chitwood, Jr., age 69 of Pulaski, died peacefully on Saturday, February 10, 2024. A celebration of life will be held on Saturday, March 9, 2024 at 2 pm at the Pulaski Theatre in Downtown Pulaski. A reception will immediately follow in the Pulaski Elks Lodge where family and friends will gather. Arrangements handled by Seagle’s Funeral Home, Pulaski, Virginia.

