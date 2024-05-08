James Phillip Winans, age 57 of Rocky Mount, Virginia passed away Tuesday, May 7, 2024 at the Veterans Medical Center in Salem, Virginia.

Born January 2, 1967 in Lancaster, Ohio, he was the son of Robyn Miller Smith and the late James Winans. He was also preceded in death by his wife Betty Winans, granddaughter Aubree.

James was a veteran of the United States Army.

James is survived by his

Son – Peter Winans – Newark, OH

Grandchildren – Evin, Jason and Brooklyn

Mother – Robyn Miller Smith – Alabama

Brothers – John (Heather) Helwig – NC, Eric Winans – OHeaHeatHe

Sister – Bonnie Winans – IL

Funeral services will be held 12:00 noon – Friday, May 17, 2024 at the Bower Funeral Home-Chapel. Interment will follow at the Southwest Virginia Veterans Cemetery, Dublin.

The family will receive friends one hour before service time Friday at the Funeral Home.

To sign James’ online guestbook, visit www.bowerfuneral.com

Bower Funeral Home-Pulaski is handling the arrangements for the family.