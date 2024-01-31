James Robert Jankowski, age 78 of Pulaski passed away Monday, January 29, 2024 at his home with his family. Born August 18, 1945 in Annapolis, Maryland he was the son of the late Thomas & Alice Casey Jankowski. He was also preceded in death by his brother, Thomas Joseph Jankowski and sister, Jean Jankowski Servais.

James was a veteran of the United States Navy.

He is survived by his

Wife – Linda Kathryn Glidewell – Pulaski

Children – Lisa Jankowski (Christopher) Monette – Chesapeake, VA, James C. (Melissa McKain) Jankowski – Park City, UT, Alexa Jankowski (Mark) Williams – VA Beach

Grandchildren – Justice Kent Williams, James Jankowski II, Emily Anne Jankowski, Reed Jankowski Williams, Danielle Grace Jankowski, Abigail Casey Williams

Children’s Mother – Natalie Jankowski Bigio – Chesapeake, VA

Funeral services will be held at 12:00 noon – Friday, February 2, 2024 at the Bower Funeral Home-Chapel, Pulaski. Interment will follow at the Southwest Virginia Veterans Cemetery, Dublin.

The family will receive friends one hour before service time Friday at the Funeral Home. To sign James’s online guestbook, visit www.bowerfuneralhome.com – Bower Funeral Homes, Pulaski is handling the arrangements for the family.