November 28, 1952

September 21, 2024

James Stuart Weston, born on November 28, 1952, in Long Branch, New Jersey, peacefully passed away surrounded by his loved ones on September 21, 2024. James was the second child of Robert and Cynthia Weston and grew up in West Long Branch, New Jersey, alongside his older brother, Steve, and three sisters, Beth, Bonnie, and Susan. James pursued his education with fervor, attending George Washington University for his undergraduate studies. He later went on to receive a Master’s degree in Genetics from the same institution before earning his medical degree at the prestigious University of Virginia.

James’ passion for medicine led him to specialize in Obstetrics and Gynecology, completing his residency at Bayfront Medical Center, located in St. Petersburg, Florida. It was during this time that he met the love of his life, Tamara Weston, and the two exchanged vows on July 7, 1984.

Together, James and Tamara were blessed with five wonderful children—Ryan (Lindsay), Jillian (Brad), Sean (Alison), Caitlin, and Liam, and three grandchildren: Weston, Michael, and Virginia. Throughout his career as a respected OBGYN, James touched the lives of many through his compassionate care and unwavering dedication to his patients. His legacy will live on not only through his family but also through the countless lives he positively impacted during his medical career. James will be remembered for his kindness, generosity, and love for his family and patients.

Friends are welcome to join James’ family for a visitation between 10:00 a.m. and 12:00 p.m. on Saturday, September 28, 2024, at Mullins Funeral Home, 120 West Main Street, Radford, Virginia 24141. The family requests those who wish to express sympathy to consider donating to Southwest Virginia Wildlife Center of Roanoke in James’ name.

Mullins Funeral Home & Crematory in Radford, Virginia is honored to be caring for the Weston Family.