James Walter Crigger, age 78 of Pulaski died on February 6, 2025 at Highland Ridge Rehabilitation. He was born on June 14,1946 in Newbern, VA. and was the son of the late Edith V. Crigger and Walter Everson Crigger.

Mr. Crigger loved farming and being a good steward of the land. J.W. was a long-time dairyman and beef farmer who enjoyed working with livestock. He was a member of the Pulaski Church of Christ.

In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by two brothers, Franklin Duaine Crigger, Stan Crigger, and three sisters, Margaret Crigger, Elva Bratton, and Lois O’Dell. He is survived by his lovely wife of 46 years, Francie Bishop Crigger: one son: Tommy Crigger of Pulaski, VA. and one granddaughter: Lexi Crigger of Connecticut, along with many nieces and nephews.

Funeral services will be held Monday February 10, 2025 at 2 p.m. at Seagle Funeral Home with Pastor Shawn Burchett officiating.

Interment will follow at Thornspring Cemetery Pulaski, VA. The family will receive friends on Monday February 10, 2025 from 1 p.m. till 2 p.m. at Seagle Funeral Home.

Online condolences may be sent to the family by visiting www.seaglefuneralhome.com Arrangements by Seagle Funeral Home Pulaski and Cremation Service, Pulaski. 540-980-1700