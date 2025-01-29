Janet Juanita Lawson Cook, age 82 of Pulaski passed away Tuesday, January 28, 2025 at the Highland Ridge Rehab Center, Dublin.

Born April 30, 1942 to the late Stanley Lloyd Lawson & Bessie Nannie Jones Lawson. She was also preceded in death by her husband Henry Jackson Cook and son Timothy Jackson Cook, several sisters and one brother.

Janet is survived by her

Son & Daughter-in-law – Jeffrey “Jeff” Todd Cook & Kimberly – Dublin

Grandchildren – Angie Cook (Roger), Ashley Cook (Todd), Mindy Carr & Danny,

Justin Cook & Alle.

Great Grandchildren – Nataley Scott, Zachary Scott, Landry Carr, Mason Scott

Sisters – Alice “Chubby” Wyatt – Wytheville, Rosella “Cricket” Windle – Draper, Emmogene Bentley – Pulaski

Brother – Ronnie Lawson – Wytheville

Many other special family and friends

Funeral services will be held 1:00 PM – Tuesday, February 4, 2025 at the Bower Funeral Home-Chapel, Pulaski with Woody Dishon officiating. Interment will follow at the Southwest Virginia Veterans Cemetery, Dublin.

The family will receive friends one hour before service time Tuesday at the Funeral Home.

