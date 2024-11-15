Janice Faye Gunn Ratcliffe born February 4,1942, passed away on November 13, 2024, at Pulaski Health and Rehabilitation Center. Janice is preceded in death by her parents, Malcolm and Mary Gunn; husband, Raymond F. Ratcliffe; and sister, Nancy Gunn. She is survived by sisters, Becki Gunn and Mary Jayne Graser; sons and spouses, Buddy Ratcliffe and Beth, R. Ratcliffe and Stacey; grandchildren, Meghan Parker (Adam), Maci Hamilton (Cody), Emilie Dunnigan (Shay), Katie Church and Sawyer Walton; great grandchildren, Merryn, James and Elijah Parker, Archer Hamilton, and Haven and Saylor Dunnigan; and many nieces and nephews who were loved as if their Aunt GiGi was their mother. Janice is also survived by very special family, Tim and Ginny Hagee, who were a big part of her daily life and assisted her in many ways.

There will be no service per Janice’s wishes. Janice loved her family, being in the sunshine, and the holidays, especially decorating and cooking. She was always proud of her seasonal front porch decorations and her flowers. She also had a deep love for her pets. Her wit, laugh and smile were compliments of the life she lived, and it was infectious, which made her happy. She was always excited and interested in what her grandchildren were doing, and loved it when everyone came to visit.

A private graveside service will take place at a later date.

The family would like to thank the entire staff at Pulaski Health and Rehab for the care and love that was given to Janice.

