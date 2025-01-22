October 25, 1968

January 21, 2025

Jason Kelly Cook, 56, passed away on Tuesday, January 21, 2025. He was a longtime employee at Volvo. Jason enjoyed hunting, fishing and working on old cars.

Survivors include his mother, Sandra Dickerson; father, William Cook; daughters, Dani Chandler and Emily Cook; grandchildren, Marlee Collins and Joseph Mazurkiewicz; brother, Dean Cook; sister, Yasemin Suer Phillips; and many other relatives and close friends.

The family will receive friends from 4:30 p.m. until 6:00 p.m. on Thursday, January 30, 2025, at the Mullins Funeral Home in Radford. Memorial services will begin at 6:00 p.m. with Rev. Mike Ingo officiating.

The Cook family is in the care of Mullins Funeral Home & Crematory in Radford, Virginia. www.mullinsfuneralhome.com