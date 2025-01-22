Jason Kelly Cook
October 25, 1968
January 21, 2025
Jason Kelly Cook, 56, passed away on Tuesday, January 21, 2025. He was a longtime employee at Volvo. Jason enjoyed hunting, fishing and working on old cars.
Survivors include his mother, Sandra Dickerson; father, William Cook; daughters, Dani Chandler and Emily Cook; grandchildren, Marlee Collins and Joseph Mazurkiewicz; brother, Dean Cook; sister, Yasemin Suer Phillips; and many other relatives and close friends.
The family will receive friends from 4:30 p.m. until 6:00 p.m. on Thursday, January 30, 2025, at the Mullins Funeral Home in Radford. Memorial services will begin at 6:00 p.m. with Rev. Mike Ingo officiating.
The Cook family is in the care of Mullins Funeral Home & Crematory in Radford, Virginia. www.mullinsfuneralhome.com
Chris McDaniel
January 23, 2025 @ 1:47 am
A really great guy. At Volvo, we have lost 9 coworkers since Christmas. Always a smile on his face.
Donald Sumner
January 23, 2025 @ 5:26 am
Chris McDaniel I know. Hard to believe
Judy Alexander
January 23, 2025 @ 3:39 am
So very sad to read of Jason’s passing. 🥲🥲Praying for his dear family. 🙏🙏🙏🙏🙏
Janice Wyatt
January 23, 2025 @ 5:08 am
💕🙏💕
Marilyn Beasley
January 23, 2025 @ 5:20 am
Sending prayers to his family for comfort 🙏 ❤️
Tami Conner
January 23, 2025 @ 8:47 am
Sandy, my heart just breaks for you. I am so, so sorry. May God hold you and your family tight sweetie… 💓
Scott Rigney
January 23, 2025 @ 10:18 am
Great guy worked with him for years Prayers for family and friends 🙏
Ricky Phillips
January 23, 2025 @ 10:56 am
🙏🙏🙏
Rebecca Hill Viers
January 23, 2025 @ 12:03 pm
Prayers for the family!
Todd Boothe
January 23, 2025 @ 12:46 pm
Rest easy my brother 🙏
Michelle Morrow Shupe
January 23, 2025 @ 12:51 pm
🙏🏻🙏🏻
Tanya Edwards Steele
January 23, 2025 @ 12:58 pm
I’m so sorry. Praying for friends and family. Jason was good guy.🙏
Michael Waddell
January 23, 2025 @ 3:36 pm
May God rest his soul. Praying for the family.
Alice Johnston
January 23, 2025 @ 4:34 pm
🙏🏻
Jennia McCourt
January 23, 2025 @ 5:52 pm
Thoughts and prayers for the family. Praying for all.
David Knapp
January 23, 2025 @ 6:11 pm
So sorry pray for family
Robin Edwards
January 23, 2025 @ 8:52 pm
Praying for his family and friends.
Ashley Cook
January 24, 2025 @ 1:29 am
So sad. Sending my thoughts, prayers and love.