August 2, 1931

August 27, 2024

Jay Thomas Phillips, Sr., 93, of Dublin, passed away Tuesday, August 27, 2024, at the VA Hospital in Salem. He was a U.S. Army veteran and spent his lifetime farming. He was preceded in death by his loving wife, Mary Hall Phillips; parents, Jehu Thomas and Maude Long Phillips; 4 brothers, Burman, Woodrow, Mark and Dewey Phillips; and 3 sisters, Beulah Bird, Ella Mae Long and Alice Graves.

Survivors include his children, Eva P. Collins (Michael), Harold Dean Phillips (Rita), Jay Thomas Phillips, Jr., Charlotte P. Newby (Clifford), Chris Phillips (Melissa), Randall Keith Phillips (Karen), and Teresa P. Brown (Kenneth); 16 grandchildren, 17 great grandchildren, and 1 great great granddaughter; and many other relatives and friends.

The family will receive friends from 11 a.m. until 1 p.m. on Thursday, August 29, 2024, at the Mullins Funeral Home in Radford. Funeral services will begin at 1 p.m. Interment with full military honors will follow in the Phillips Family Cemetery in Snowville.

The Phillips family is in the care of the Mullins Funeral Home & Crematory in Radford, Virginia. www.mullinsfuneralhome.com